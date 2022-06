PERHAM (KDLM) – The city of Perham kicks off their annual Turtle Fest, Wednesday. The citywide festival has been a summer staple for Perham residents and vacationers for more than 40 years. From turtle races to the parade and even fireworks – it’s a busy week in Perham says Nick Murdock, Director of the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce, “Starting Wednesday with Turtle Races and then from there it gets busier and busier….it’s all Turtle Fest all the time right now.”

