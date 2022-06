Hastings punks Kid Kapichi have signed to Spinefarm / UMG for the release of their second album, Here’s What You Could Have Won. The follow-up to 2021 debut This Time Next Year, the LP will arrive on September 23 and is a reflection of "the feeling of missed opportunity", according to frontman Jack Wilson. "Being dragged right at a junction when you know you should be going left or screaming at the TV whilst someone picks the wrong answer on a game show. It looks inwardly at the UK and the decisions that have been made and how they have affected us all."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO