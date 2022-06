A giant great white shark was filmed swimming alongside a vacationing family on a boating trip near Cape Cod, Mass. — striking fear in the hearts of beach-goers. An unnamed family of five from Iowa had just chartered a fishing boat to catch lobster on Monday when they spotted the 15-foot behemoth swimming feet from the vessel, just below the water’s surface, according to jaw-dropping footage posted on Facebook.

