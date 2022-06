“It was a difficult, frustrating and very helpless season because sometimes I wanted to show who I am and the talent I have, but I think some injuries were my fault because I always want to give my best and take my level to the top. Sometimes, I need rest and I don’t stop, but I’ve already learned from that.” - Yerry Mina on the injury issues that have plagued his time at Everton and what he can do differently. [AS Colombia, via SportWitness]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO