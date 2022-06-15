ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Live Music Is Here For Your Lunchtime In Buffalo

By Brett Alan
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for something to do for lunch today, why not check out some live music? It's back this summer with M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series. You've heard about this before for sure. It's the longest-running free event of its kind. It's the 53rd Annual M&T Bank Plaza Event Series...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

'Thursdays on the Water' announces 2022 summer concert lineup

Top local bands take stage weekly, with Filter headlining Aug. 4. “Thursdays on the Water” returns to North Tonawanda with eight weeks of outdoor concerts starting July 7. Series President Jesse Gooch held a press conference Wednesday at the venue to announce this year’s musical acts. “We're excited...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
24hip-hop.com

Introducing Buffalo’s rising talent “Los Medz”

“Derek Reyes A.K.A. D-Nice” & “DJ Los”. We’ve. mixtapes for “Cassidy” & “Benny The Butcher”. lyricist out of Buffalo, NY. He is currently on all. around in his father’s recording studio in Worcester, MA. As he hung around the. studio, he witnessed...
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: A Pillar of Jazz Visits Buffalo!

(Photo: The jazz legend, Herbie Hancock, makes a momentous visit to Buffalo at Kleinhans Music Hall this Friday!) We have several momentous events happening in the next week or two. Proving that our city, through the tremendous support of supporters and audiences like you, is becoming a bonafide jazz destination. Simply put, major international jazz artists WANT to perform in Buffalo! Artists like the 9-member band with Andy James, Herbie Hancock, Samara Joy, Elio Villafranca, Amina Figarova, Miguel Zenón, and many more.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
24hip-hop.com

Buffalo NewYork Artist Danger DaBoss is Taking Off

Danger DaBoss is the first oldest of seven siblings . Danger DaBoss was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo,NY. In the course of his high school freshman year Danger DaBoss started to pursue music, He would bang on tables, walls or whatever is in front of him to create rhythmic beats to flow to. Music has truly kept him focused and out of the street into this day. Once released from being incarcerated for 10 year’s Danger DaBoss decided to pick up where he left off pursuing a career in music especially coming from a talented family.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Williams
2 On Your Side

Brennan's Bowery Bar announces closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brennan's Bowery Bar announced on Facebook that the bar will be closing. On Thursday the bar announced that Friday night would be its last night of services for the foreseeable future. "We had hoped to make an announcement and give everyone ample time to pay their...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Be First In Line For Buffalo Garth Brooks Tickets

After a long-anticipated wait, Garth Brooks is finally making a return to Buffalo. We have waited over 7 years for this concert: Garth Brooks. Highmark Stadium. July 23, 2022. It is guaranteed to be one of the highlights of the summer. Garth Brooks is the #1-selling solo artist in U.S....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Longtime Buffalo Reporter Announces Retirement

Buffalo is the smallest "big" city you will ever live in. Despite the fact that Buffalo is a top 60 market in the United States, it feels like everyone knows one another and we have an attachment to the professional athletes, and voices in Western New York. We have watched...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Live Music#Buffalo Bisons#Dance#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Main Place Mall#Supercharger#African American
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

40th M&T Bank Downtown Country Market kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was another great afternoon to enjoy lunch outside and pick up some fresh produce. This marks the 40th season of the M&T Bank Downtown Country Market. It’s a great spot to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables and check out the many local vendors. They said they are hoping […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella to open at new location Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Michigan Avenue location on Friday. The venue closed its Theatre District location in March, as it announced the move. A VIP event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m., with a public grand opening from 10 p.m. until 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Camera Finds a Home at old Buffalo China

Buffalo’s film resources continue to broaden. This time it’s Buffalo Camera entering the scene, dreamed up by Expressway Cinema Rentals out of Philadelphia. Whereas recently-opened Buffalo Expendables specializes in selling sells grip tape, gels, fabric, rope, camera, electric, grip, etc., Buffalo Camera brings more of the heavier technical equipment – camera and lighting rentals – to the city’s film landscape.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mumbo Wings pops up at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s #GoodNewsWithGabby: We’re taking you to the Broadway Market where Mumbo Wings is having a pop-up! But it’s not just about the delicious wings, this is part of a movement to memorialize Buffalo’s original “King of Wings,” John Young. Young’s famous “Mumbo wings” are the ENTIRE wing: battered, fried, […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy