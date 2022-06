Another active-duty police officer has passed away. The Brockton Police Department has announced that 49-year-old Lieutenant James Baroud has died. A member of the Brockton Police Department for 20 years, Lt. Baroud, worked his way up from patrol officer to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, and he has served as the Commanding Officer of the 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. shift for most of the last six years. Before joining Brockton Police, he spent five years as a police officer in the Town of Easton. Lt. Baroud also served our country with the United States Coast Guard.

