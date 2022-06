Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. XRP lawsuit: Ripple claims SEC is attempting to conceal its flaws from public criticism. Ripple has released a three-page response to the SEC's submission of proposed redactions to the SEC's letter opposing Movants' motion to file an amicus brief regarding one of the SEC's experts. Ripple defendants had no objections to the SEC's decision to seal several exhibits in their entirety, including those containing identifying information about the expert. However, the company feels that the SEC “has not satisfied the standards in sealing off the documents.” Additionally, "the SEC has requested redactions of passages that demonstrate the weakness of the expert's analysis." These passages do not pose any safety risk but seem to target information that would reflect weakness in the SEC's case. In the meantime, the XRP community continues to keep its fingers crossed regarding the Hinman email issue.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO