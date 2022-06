It's Thursday, which means Epic Games Store users can once again claim another free game. This time around, users can snag Supraland, which normally retails for $19.99. The game is free to claim through June 23rd. For those that have never claimed a free game from the Epic Games Store, the game must only be claimed by that specific date; essentially, that means users don't have to complete the game by the time the promotion comes to an end. Once a free game has been claimed on the platform, it will permanently remain part of that user's library.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO