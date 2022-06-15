Who Kentucky has reached out to in 2024 to open the contact period

The direct contact period has opened, with college basketball coaches now able to reach out to prospects in the rising junior class. Prior to June 15, coaches could only reach out to recruits through parents, coaches, and/or other outside parties, never directly.

Now, though, all restrictions are lifted, with coaches able to contact players as often as they’d like.

Who has Kentucky reached out to on day one of the open period? KSR is keeping track of the latest updates, with any new names of interest being added to the list.

Tre Johnson (SG) – Lake Highlands (TX) No. 2 overall

Measurables: 6-5, 180 pounds

Bio: Playing for Griffin Elite on the EYBL circuit — Daimion Collins’ former grassroots program — the Texas native has deep ties to Kentucky, making the Wildcats an early top contender in his recruitment. The three-level score has earned offers from Baylor — another top option — Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas A&M and UNLV.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Miami, Kentucky (offered), Missouri, UNC, Arizona State, Texas, Gonzaga, Baylor, LSU, SMU, Kansas State, Arkansas

Ian Jackson (SG) – Cardinal Hayes (NY) No. 3 overall

Measurables: 6-4, 170 pounds

Bio: Arguably the top two-way threat in the class, Jackson is a major early Kentucky target with high interest in the program. He’s a versatile scorer and a terror on defense, making him a clear top-three prospect in 2024.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky (offered), North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Missouri

Isaiah Elohim (SG) – Sierra Canyon (CA) No. 5 overall

Measurables: 6-5, 190 pounds

Bio: A strong guard who plays a physical brand of basketball, Elohim is expected to earn five-star status as a top-10 prospect in the class.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky (offered), Duke, Baylor, Arizona, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Louisville, Georgia, Missouri, Arizona State, UCLA, BYU, Longwood

Elliot Cadeau (PG) – Bergen Catholic (NJ) No. 8 overall

Measurables: 6-1, 175 pounds

Bio: Explosive and athletic, the New Jersey native is ranked as the top point guard in the junior class. Texas Tech is seen as a potential early leader, with Cadeau also earning offers from Howard, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oklahoma State, Providence, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Baylor, North Carolina, BYU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Howard

Karter Knox (SF) – Tampa Catholic (FL) No. 10 overall

Measurables: 6-5, 180 pounds

Bio: The brother of former Kentucky wing Kevin Knox, there’s a clear connection here to the Wildcats. He’s a three-level scorer with athleticism and handles, projecting as a two at the next level.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky (offer), Kansas (offer), Texas

Trentyn Flowers (SF) – Sierra Canyon (CA) No. 11 overall

Measurables: 6-8, 180 pounds

Bio: It’s been an early battle between the blue bloods for Trentyn Flowers, who told KSR earlier this spring he’s being recruited the most by Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina. Kansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Memphis, Auburn, and plenty others have reached out with offers. The versatile wing already possesses a college-ready frame and can score from most areas of the floor.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia State, Xavier, UNC, Illinois, Alabama, Louisville, Georgetown, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Longwood, Kansas State, Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech

Johnuel “Boogie” Fland (PG) – Archbishop Stepinac (NY) No. 13 overall

Measurables: 6-3, 165 pounds

Bio: One of the top point guards in the entire class, Fland has been a standout during the spring AAU season and continued impressive play into the Pangos All-American Camp, making the Top 30 Cream of the Crop Game in Las Vegas. So far, he’s been primarily recruited by schools in the northeast: St. John’s (visited), Rutgers, Seton Hall, and Villanova. But Fland heard from over a dozen more programs on Wednesday.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Virginia Tech, Oregon, UConn, Kentucky, Duke, BYU, LSU, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas, TCU, Georgetown, St. John’s, Providence, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn

Jamari Phillips (SG) – Modesto Christian (CA) No. 17 overall

Measurables: 6-3, 170 pounds

Bio: A top-20 prospect in the class, Phillips holds early scholarship offers from the likes of Louisville, Oregon, UCLA, LSU, Illinois, Kansas, Texas Tech and USC, among others. A score-first standout, he’s also emerging as a solid passer and playmaker.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Gonzaga, UCLA, USC, North Carolina, BYU, Michigan, Missouri

Somtochukwu Cyril (C) – Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (TN) No. 19 overall

Measurables: 6-11, 240 pounds

Bio: Cyril’s interest in Kentucky is known at this point, with the physical center visiting Lexington back in October of 2021, followed by an in-person visit from John Calipari in November. Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Tennessee have extended early offers.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Longwood

Amier Ali (SF) – Montverde Academy (FL) No. 24 overall

Measurables: 6-8, 175 pounds

Bio: A versatile scorer with endless range, Ali is capable of putting points on the board in a hurry. He’s earned early offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Minnesota, Maryland, Oregon, Iowa, Texas, Ole Miss (offered), Texas A&M (offered), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Louisville, Michigan, Florida State, Minnesota

Airious “Ace” Bailey (PF) – McEachern (GA) No. 25 overall

Measurables: 6-7, 180 pounds

Bio: Bailey has long been sought after by the likes of SEC schools such as Auburn and Tennessee. He’s a versatile forward who can bring the ball up the floor and is quick on his feet.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas, UMass, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Missouri, Rutgers, West Virginia, Auburn

Jase Richardson (PG) – Bishop Gorman (NV) No. 29 overall

Measurables: 6-2, 160 pounds

Bio: The son of 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, Jase is one pace to make a case as the class’ top overall point guard moving forward. He received an offer from Stanford right at midnight and has been in previous contact with the likes of UNLV, Arizona State, Washington, and Michigan State.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Alabama, USC, Cal, Central Florida, Stanford, Georgia, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Duke, BYU, Cincinnati

Dink Pate (SG) – Pinkston (TX) No. 35 overall

Measurables: 6-5, 180 pounds

Bio: A consensus four-star prospect, Pate holds 15 offers, highlighted by Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas State, Lamar, Texas, Longwood, New Mexico State, UTSA, Mizzou, Tulsa (offered), Arizona State, LSU, Baylor, Tarleton, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Houston, Oregon, Cincinnati (offered), Oklahoma State, Boise State, SMU

Yves Missi (C) – West Nottingham Academy (MD) Unranked

Measurables: 6-10, 210 pounds

Bio: Missi told On3 last week that he’s currently hearing the most from Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana, also holding offers from Baylor, St. John’s, Syracuse and UCLA. He earned On3’s Most Outstanding Player honors at Pangos following an impressive week out in Las Vegas. His stock is soaring, and Kentucky reaching out to express early interest wouldn’t be a surprise.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

UCLA, Kentucky, Stanford, Michigan, Kansas, Maryland, Harvard, Missouri, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Ohio State, Wake Forest

Tahaad Pettiford (PG) – Hudson Catholic (NJ) Unranked

Measurables: 6-0, 160 pounds

Bio: Pettiford was one of the top performers at the Pangos All-American Camp earlier this month. He’s not currently ranked by the On3 Consensus but will receive a considerable spike in the coming updates. Tennessee offered him just a few hours before UK made contact. Maryland and UCLA have previously offered during the spring.

Schools to reach out on 6/15:

Kentucky, Tennessee (offered), Maryland, Longwood, Ohio State, Pittsburgh

This list will be updated throughout the day.