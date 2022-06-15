Alabama football countdown to kickoff: 80 days

Anthony Neste, Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

If you can believe it, we are officially under the 90-day mark until Alabama is back on a live-game football field. After coming up short in the national championship game against Georgia back in January, the Crimson Tide will once again be searching for its seventh title under Nick Saban.

This year’s season opener will be against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. With today being June 15, that means we are only 80 days away from the return of Alabama football. The team here at BamaOn3 is ready to celebrate every day of the countdown standing between now and then.

With opening week 81 days away, let’s focus on a player — both past and present — who has represented that number.

*Note: BamaOn3 is also doing a Countdown to Fall Camp, which is only 51 days away.

Who currently wears the No. 80?

At this time, there isn’t a scholarship player wearing the No. 80 for Alabama.

Sophomore walk-on Adam Thorsland, a 6-foot-5, 232-pound tight end out of Walhalla (S.C.), is the lone player expected to don the number for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He’s worn the number ever since former tight end Michael Parker left the program following the 2020 season.

Who’s a noteworthy former player to wear it?

Typically, the No. 80 is worn by a wide receiver or tight end, but Alabama has seen a couple of notable exceptions to that rule. The first comes on the offensive side of the ball in former running back Wilbur Jackson, who starred for the Crimson Tide in the early 70s after becoming the school’s first African American player to be offered a scholarship.

Following a successful college career, Jackson went on to be a first-round pick (No. 9 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers in 1974 and spent a total of nine seasons in the NFL. Six of those years were spent with the 49ers while the other three were with Washington. In 72 games with San Francisco, Jackson rushed for 2,955 yards and 10 scores on 745 carries.

He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and was recognized alongside John Mitchell at the Crimson Tide’s annual A-Day Game back in April. Wearing the No. 80 might be odd for a running back, but it — along with his outstanding performances — certainly made Jackson memorable.

The other player to wear the number is former defensive end Eric Curry, who played for Alabama from 1989 to 1992.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Curry teamed up with fellow defensive lineman John Copeland to form what was known as the “bookends.” The two stars were a formidable duo that were key factors in the Crimson Tide’s top-rated defense during a national title run in 1992 that ended with a 34-13 blowout of Miami in the Sugar Bowl.

When the 1993 NFL Draft rolled around, Copeland went first to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 overall.

Curry wasn’t far behind though, getting selected one pick later to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The college All-American spent five seasons with the Buccaneers before finishing his final two years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. For his career, Curry had 95 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

2022 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 10 at Texas Longhorns (Austin, Tex.)

Sept. 17 vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 1 at Arkansas Razorbacks (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 15 at Tennessee Volunteers (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 29 – OPEN WEEK

Nov. 5 at LSU Tigers (Baton Rouge, La.)

Nov. 12 at Ole Miss Rebels (Oxford, Miss.)

Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay Governors (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 26 vs. Auburn Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Dec. 3 – SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Atlanta, Ga.)