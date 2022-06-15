ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tom Izzo provides thoughts on the current state of college basketball

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzZZe_0gBgyG7G00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the introduction of NIL without nationally enforced legislation, along with the growing popularity of the transfer portal, veteran head coaches like Michigan State’s Tom Izzo have faced questions about the future of college basketball. As his colleagues retire each year, his outlook on the future is part of what drives him to continue coaching.

During an appearance on The Herd, Tom Izzo discussed the current state of college basketball with Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor. He provided his biggest concern, which revolves around the kids and not the programs, also questioning the mentality the new way creates in athletes.

“It scares me a little bit if I’m being honest with you,” said Izzo. “And yet, somehow it seems to work. The transfer portal is – I worry about the kids that don’t get out of the portal, there’s 200-250 kids last year that never had a place to go. I worry about where these kids are going to go after they’ve transferred four times. What’s the school they go back to for help? There’s a lot of unintended consequences with it. But I’ve kind of given up on that.

“I love (Mike) Krzyzewski too, I think he did a great job. I think your part about falling down is such a great statement because I think we want to create people that never fall down now. There’s never a mistake, like you’re supposed to fail, that’s part of success. And I worry a little bit, the minute things get tough we’ll transfer, the minute we start to fall down we’ll leave.”

Tom Izzo on college basketball

After turning the question on Colin Cowherd, getting his take on the state of college basketball, Tom Izzo responded to the notion that this is a new rough period but things will bounce back and settle down.

“I think it’ll bounce back, but I don’t think it’s going to be sustainable the way it is,” said Izzo. “But we’ll see what happens there. The biggest thing that I’ve said about it is, I just don’t know if 17, 18, 19-year olds are any different than the three of us were. And are we going to make good decisions? We’re going to make decisions because people are influencing us.

“Jud Heathcote, my old boss here and coach Magic used to say every freshman’s unhappy. You average 30 per game in high school, there’s no way in college basketball to average 30 per game. So every freshman’s unhappy, the difference is nowadays, I’m not sure Draymond (Green) would’ve stayed here playing 7-8 minutes as a freshman or Xavier Tillman, Denzel Valentine. Pros that I had, they probably all would’ve left by now. So I’m a little worried about that aspect of it, and like you said, it’ll work its way out I guess. But in the middle of it, I don’t worry about the programs, I worry more about the kids and the decisions they’re making that could affect the rest of their lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors May Be Forced To Trade Andrew Wiggins Before He Become Unrestricted Free Agent To Cut The Salary

The Golden State Warriors have found a gem of a player on their roster with Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors traded for him towards the end of the 2019-20 season with many question marks around him. His contract was considered too big for a player who had hit his ceiling. The Minnesota Timberwolves were forced to give up a pick that became Jonathan Kuminga and Wiggins to get back D'Angelo Russell.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Andrew Wiggins winning title with Warriors

Andrew Wiggins has been the best redemption story of this year’s incredible playoffs. The former first overall pick has long been considered a bust after disappointing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, in an epic turn of events, Wiggins turned his entire reputation around in Golden State. Now, he’s an NBA champion and a key component […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Andrew Wiggins winning title with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Joy Taylor
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Jud Heathcote
Person
Colin Cowherd
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State
The Spun

Grant Hill Names Most Hated NBA Player Of All Time

Grant Hill has been around the NBA since 1994. He has been able to face some of the best players the game has ever seen, such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Hill revealed who he believes is the most hated NBA player of all time.
NBA
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs. Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding amazing talents and nurturing them into superstars. They did that with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. In exchange, the two players became superstars in their respective careers and did a lot for the franchise. Back during the 2005 NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history

Without a doubt, Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA’s most promising young guys and among those who are projected to carry the league into the future. Even at 24 years of age, the Boston Celtics All-Star has a lot of time left in his career to prove he belongs at the top. But while […] The post Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Isaiah Thomas Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals set for this Thursday evening, Isaiah Thomas has decided to call out the Boston Celtics. However, it's not because he's frustrated with the way they're playing. Instead, Thomas threw shade at the Celtics for the way their handling center Robert Williams' knee injury.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Big Announcement Coming For Ohio State Football

Ohio State fans should be on the lookout for a significant announcement within the next week. At least that's what college football insider Mike Farrell is reporting. While on SiriusXM Radio this week, Farrell said he expects to see a large NIL announcement for Ohio State later this month. Farrell...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Coach Is Retiring

On Friday afternoon, the basketball world learned that a legendary head coach is stepping down. Bob McKillop, the longtime coach of the Davidson Wildcats, is calling it a career. He announced his retirement from the game at a press conference earlier this afternoon. "Bob McKillop announces at a press conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy