ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKuXA_0gBgw2LP00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was airlifted on Thursday after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstructionists investigated a one-vehicle crash on state Route 225 in the Town of Caton on Thursday morning. It’s alleged that a motorcycle was being operated on that road […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre man dies in motorcycle accident

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. car accident in Athens Township on Wednesday. According to police, 23-year-old Brandon Wilson of Sayre died after getting into an accident with a car sometime around 11 p.m. on June 15th. They say that the accident occurred on state Route 220 in […]
WETM 18 News

Warren County Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
CNET

Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles for Transmission-Related Rollaways

Cars share a variety of components that you may not necessarily expect, which is why a single part failure can end up creating a recall that spans a wide swath of models, as is the case with Ford's latest recall. Ford this week issued a recall for approximately 3 million...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department extends vehicle auction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department announced that the vehicle auction from May has been extended. The extension came due to certain vehicles not being picked up by the winning bidder in a given time period. There are still a number of vehicles available for auction to the public. The auction is officially […]
ELMIRA, NY
Motorious

$10 Gas Is Almost Here

Back on May 27 I covered how some gas stations in Washington state adjusted their fuel pumps to allow for an extra digit in the prices, signaling the coming of $10 a gallon gas. Immediately, I was hit with a barrage of accusations, because apparently I was spreading conspiracy theories and false news, plus I’m supposedly an idiot and all sorts of vile insults I can’t publish. Anyway, that crazy “conspiracy theory” of $10 a gallon for gas is here, only it hit California first, just as I predicted on our podcast.
MENDOCINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Cars
WETM 18 News

Multiple lane reductions in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation notified drivers today of several lane reductions along state roads in multiple Steuben County communities All of the closures will begin today, June 16, 2022. The closures are due to deck resurfacing on the following bridges throughout the county: State Route 248 over […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for early morning homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lowman Crossover Bridge officially reopens

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover Bridge finally reopened today, June 16, 2022. The completion of the bridges sees Wellsburg with a direct route to Interstate 86 again. The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues of objects such as steel girders. The […]
WETM 18 News

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in work zones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is urging motorists to drive safely in work zones after there have been several incidents of people driving into work zones, which have resulted in motorists hitting PennDOT employees and equipment. “Work zones may be a temporary inconvenience, but these workers all deserve to get home safely,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin […]
TRAFFIC
WETM 18 News

Collins coaching basketball team in England

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa’s Stef Collins continues to make basketball history. Collins, a 2001 Odessa-Montour graduate, is now the head coach for the England women’s basketball 3×3 team looking to make an impact at the British Commonwealth Games. Before that play begins, Collins’ team will head to France to compete in the Big Twelve […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy