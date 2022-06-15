Kettering College to Welcome 50 Students from Ukraine

Among the many lives upended by the Russian invasion was that of high school graduates in Ukraine. Denied a chance to celebrate their graduation, a group of high school seniors is making a statement through a photo series captured by photographer Stanislav Senyk. The students posed in front of buildings, vehicles and other structures destroyed by Russian armed forces, highlighting the future staring at them during a time when they should be starting life. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has killed many people, destroyed their livelihoods and forced millions to flee the country. Having witnessed the horrors of the attack, Senyk, 25, wanted to tell a “very important story” with the help of roughly 40 graduating seniors from schools in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, reported Reuters.

EUROPE ・ 3 DAYS AGO