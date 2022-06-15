ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering College to Welcome 50 Students from Ukraine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis coming fall, Kettering College will welcome up to 50 students mostly from Ukraine. The General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) created an “Education Emergency Plan” in March 2022 as the Russian invasion began in Ukraine and asked Adventist colleges and universities in North America how they could help support students...

