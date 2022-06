SAN ANGELO – Temperatures have cooled slightly from the weekend but the threat of wildfires spreading continues as windy and dry conditions persist across West Texas. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Rangeland Fire Danger statement for all of West Central Texas Wednesday because of the windy and dry conditions. According to the NWS, south winds of 15 to 20 mph will gust above 30 mph as temperatures hover around 100 degrees with extremely dry fuels to increase the threat of wildfires across all of West Central Texas. The Rangeland Fire Danger statement is…

