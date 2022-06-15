BanD, Brat Pack, and BLACKENED Rock the QCA This Week!
By Bill Stage
97X
3 days ago
Look no further for something fun to do this weekend! There are some great shows this week in the Quad Cities!. Ky and Ty + Other Guy Host OPEN MIC Night @ Green Tree Brewery. Frankie Joe & Kinfolk @ Geneseo Brewing Co. North of 40 @ Hawkeye Tap....
Rebel Wilson is spending quality time with girlfriend Ramona Agruma this weekend, as they both shared romantic shots of themselves strolling through Sardinia, Italy, hand-in-hand.
In snaps posted by the couple Saturday, Wilson, 42, wore a bright yellow and white dress and a pair of nude pumps while Agruma donned a chic black Prada coat with white piping, a white crop top, black trousers and sandals.
The “Pitch Perfect” actress wrote “🇮🇹 ciao bellas 🇮🇹 ” beside the sweet snap, while Agruma captioned her pic “Bella Italia 🇮🇹.”
In another photo, the pair met up with a crew of fun friends.
Wilson came...
Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be, a France/Luxembourg co-production helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, received the top Cristal for a feature film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday.
A year ago, Flee won top Cristal, en route to three Academy Award nominations, including one for animated feature. In 2019, I Lost My Body additionally claimed Annecy’s Cristal for a feature before earning an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature. (Little Nicholas helmer Massoubre edited I Lost My Body.)More from The Hollywood ReporterAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including Henry Selick and Jordan Peele'Gravity...
Comments / 0