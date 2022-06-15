Stampeders Add Veteran Defensive Back

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Trumaine Washington. The University of Louisville product is a veteran of 39 Canadian Football League over three seasons with Toronto and Edmonton. In...
If there’s only one name to know on the Hawkeyes’ defense heading into the season, it is star linebacker Jack Campbell.
Iowa received a massive boost for 2022 when Campbell, one of the top tacklers in the nation, decided to stay for his senior season. Though it was an easy choice for him to return, there was a good amount of NFL buzz around the media.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranked him as the ninth-best interior linebacker in last year’s draft. The decision to return makes a ton of sense given the amount of pre-2023 NFL draft hype already seen by the media...
Rutgers football has sent out an offer on Saturday to Darrion Dupree, a talented running back out of Illinois.
In March, Rivals ranked Dupree a four-star recruit and plays for Chicago Mt. Caramel (Chicago, IL). He holds offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska and Syracuse.
He is the No. 95 player in the nation and the second-ranked recruit in Illinois for the class of 2024.
At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Dupree has a hard running and physical style. He runs well between the tackles and gets to the second level, where he is difficult to take down.
He has good, solid speed when he gets in the open field.
On Saturday afternoon, Dupree announced his offer from Rutgers on social media:
After a great conversation, I’m Thankful to receive an Offer from @RFootball ❤️⚪️ @Lornebalfe @Coach_Aurich @Jordanlynch06 @CaravanFootball @Rivals_Clint @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @247recruiting!! pic.twitter.com/r3MNaqSPks
— Darrion A. Dupree (@darrion_a) June 18, 2022
In the 2022 recruiting class, Rutgers landed a very strong running back in Samuel Brown, a standout from Philadelphia. Rutgers does not have a commitment at running back in the 2023 recruiting class.
Washington Capitals veteran center Nicklas Bäckström had left hip resurfacing surgery in Belgium on Friday, the team announced Saturday. Bäckström, 34, has spent his entire NHL career with the Capitals since making his debut at age 19 in 2007. In 15 seasons and 1,058 games played with the team, Bäckström has 1,011 points with 264 goals scored.
Otto Porter Jr.'s first season with the Golden State Warriors could not have ended better. Porter and the Warriors went the distance, hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games. After his first taste of playoff success, Porter wants more. On...
