Yet another tavern concept is in the works for downtown San Antonio, this one inside the historic 138-room Crockett Hotel, steps from the Alamo. Helmed by Culinary Institute of America grad and former chef Instructor Justin Ward, the Crockett Tavern will open Monday, June 20, bringing what it calls “authentic Texas dining and an immersive Alamo experience” to tourists and locals. Ward previously operated Olmos Park eatery Glass and Plate, which closed this year just ahead of its first anniversary.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO