ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s campaign acknowledges second son after report

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWs84_0gBgV4Hm00

( The Hill ) — The campaign of Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is acknowledging that the Republican nominee has a second son in the wake of a report published Tuesday.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said in a statement after the Daily Beast report .

The news outlet, citing a person close to the child’s family, public posts and a court document in which Walker is named the father of the child, reported that Walker, a critic of absentee fathers, appears to have an estranged relationship with his second son. The names of the son and his mother were withheld for privacy reasons, but the Daily Beast noted that one year after the child was born, Walker was sued by the mother in order to obtain child support and a paternity declaration.

Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia Senate race; Kemp leads Abrams for governor: poll

Walker has previously been outspoken on the issue of absentee fathers, including in a 2021 interview with Diamond and Silk, the conservative social media personalities.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said during the interview . “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”

Paradise also accused Walker’s challenger, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), of being involved in a “nasty mudslinging campaign.”

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He’s dodged voters by sealing the case and even has tried to dodge authorities,” he said. “This is a complete double standard.”

The Hill has reached out to Warnock’s campaign for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Osceola mayor resigns after golf course ‘incident’

OSCEOLA, IOWA — Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course. The city announced via email on Wednesday that Stoll was resigning from office immediately. He will be replaced temporarily by councilmember […]
OSCEOLA, IA
WHO 13

Trial date set in Des Moines teen’s hit-and-run death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a Des Moines 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and will stand trial later this summer. Terra Flipping, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say she was driving the SUV that struck Ema […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Parental Leave#Political Campaign#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Georgia Senate#Republican#The Daily Beast#Warnock Walker#Diamond And Silk
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s ‘joke’ about Trump and Putin, six years later

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choice of words has gotten him into trouble on several occasions. Indeed, the California Republican might’ve even become Speaker of the House had he not accidentally told the truth about his party’s Benghazi committee. But if we were creating a greatest hits...
POTUS
Salon

New report shows Ginni Thomas' effort to overturn election much bigger than previously reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, lobbied far more Arizona state lawmakers than previously known to try to overturn the state's 2020 election results—a revelation that reignited calls on Friday for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the election.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHO 13

Shooting at Des Moines County Pool leaves one injured

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting at a Des Moines County pool left one injured according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The shooting occurred on June 14 at the West Burlington Municipal Pool located in the 600 block of West Burlington Avenue. The West Burlington Police Department received […]
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa sheriff’s deputy killed in crash with combine

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa – A sheriff’s deputy in southwest Iowa died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a combine. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 275 near 260th Street, south of Sidney, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was traveling northbound when his SUV collided with a southbound […]
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy