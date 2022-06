Catriona Matthew won’t admit it, but she knew exactly what she was doing when she stepped into the role of Team Europe captain for the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cups. The Scottish professional played in nine Solheim Cups over the course of her career, under six different captains. With that kind of experience, it’s no surprise that Matthew became the first European to captain back-to-back Solheim Cup wins, after her team won on American soil at Inverness Club in Ohio. Along with the 2013 Cup at Colorado Golf Club, that was just the second time in the history of the event that the Europeans emerged victorious on opposing turf.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO