Why is Boston's Jayson Tatum struggling so much in the 2022 NBA Finals?

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

While there may be a growing debate about whether it is caused by his inexperience, his shoulder stinger, the lockdown defense of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, or something else entirely, one thing everyone can agree on is that the Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has not been playing like himself in the Finals against the Dubs.

Why is the St. Louis native struggling so much in the Finals? Could he be injured, or is it more psychological or related to his level of experience? The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast recently put their heads together to try and determine what might be throwing Taco Jay off of his game at one of the most important moments of his NBA career.

Join Kwani A. Lunis and Gary Washburn in the clip below to hear their thoughts on what the problem could be — and what needs to happen for Boston to win it all.

