North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

By Stryker
 3 days ago
Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion....

Ash Jurberg

Dallas named as a host city for 2026 World Cup

FIFA, the governing body behind world soccer, has announced the 16 North American cities that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup. Eleven venues in the United States were chosen as well as three in Mexico and two in Canada.
CultureMap Dallas

Vintage car-themed restaurant vrooms into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Across North Texas, Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off and if you're looking to learn more about the history behind the federally recognized holiday, you can do so in Dallas. Two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the U.S., the news made it to Texas. When union soldiers arrived in Galveston, General Order No. 3 was read. "The Juneteenth document, it says all men are free,"Dallas Historical Society Chair Veletta Lill said. "It frees slaves." The only known original copy of the document belongs to the Dallas Historical Society and now it's on display...
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Dallas restaurant ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in America by international judging panel

An Italy-based organization dedicated to recognizing and ranking outstanding pizzas worldwide has ranked a Dallas restaurant among the top 50 pizza makers in America. 50 Top Pizza ranked Partenope Ristorante, Dino and Megan Santonicola’s Italian restaurant in dowtown Dallas, at Number 17. Partenope is the only Texas restaurant to crack the top half of the list; Il Forno in San Antonio ranked 32 and Bufalina Due in Austin was ranked 37. My list would have been different, but this isn’t my list.￼
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Mavs, Rockets Trade

The NBA offseason hasn't even officially begun, but the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a significant trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas presents the best places to get a steak in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas. If you are visiting the grand city of Dallas, Texas there is just simply no way you should leave without visiting one of the city’s glorious and legendary steakhouses. Located in North Texas, the city of Dallas stands as the ninth-largest city in the State of Texas. With a population of over a million people and home to the Dallas Cowboys, there is a need for plenty of restaurants in this large sprawling urban city. BBQ and Steak are what the city is known for. With so many choices it can be tough to pick a place where to eat. Let us help you out as these are our top 10 picks for the Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

New Breakfast, Sushi and Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Opening in Fort Worth — The Interesting Chains Are Coming

The salmon and spinach Arnold with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce at Toasted Yolk is just one favorite at the growing breakfast empire. Dallas and Fort Worth remain among the fastest growing cities in America. To feed those multiplying masses, a number of interesting (non fast food) restaurant chains are planning to expand their footprint around DFW soon. These are just some of the spinoff restaurants that will soon be dotting the North Texas food landscape.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
arlington.org

Kim Takes Arlington: Your Guide to Arlington's Most Instagrammable Spots

Keeping your social media feed on fleek is a vacation must-do. We’re going to let you in on some of the best places in Arlington with help from a very special (and recognizable) guest to get that Insta-worthy influencer-level selfie photo that will guarantee a double tap. Don’t be rude – share those photos with the world on #NationalSelfieDay for your comeback story. Scroll through the gallery to see Kim’s favorite spots.
ARLINGTON, TX
tamuc.edu

TAMUC Alum and Renowned Radio Personality Reflects on His Career

A&M-Commerce alumnus Donovan Lewis is a professional radio personality on SportsRadio 96.7/1310 (“The Ticket”), the top-rated radio station in Dallas-Fort Worth. In a recent interview with Barrett Sports Media, Donovan talked about his beginnings in radio, challenges he's faced on his career journey, and what it's like to host a show for nearly seven years with Dallas icon Norm Hitzges.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Designer Filled Her House with Marble and Sunshine

When interior designer and realtor Jessica Koltun bought her Midway Hollow lot in 2020, she was faced with a dilemma: If you design houses every day, how do you decide what your own will look like?. Koltun has been designing houses for years. She’s an interior designer by trade, getting...
DALLAS, TX
Essence

A Texas Teen Recreated Michael Jackson’s 1984 Grammys Look For Prom

The dress was custom designed by a brand known for creating glamorous gowns in the Dallas area. A local Texas teen absolutely slayed her prom look this year!. Dallas fashionista Gabby Matsuoka honored one of her favorite artists, Michael Jackson, for the big high school dance. In photos, she’s seen posing in a sparkling navy blue gown with gold accents and fringe shoulder pads, which looked almost identical to Jackson’s iconic blue and gold blazer he wore to the 1984 Grammy Awards.
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

