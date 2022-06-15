British ballet star, who fled his role as principal dancer at St Petersburg's prestigious Mariinsky Theatre with his Russian bride when war broke out, reveals he's finally back on stage in Georgia

A British ballet star who fled his role as a principal dancer at the prestigious Mariinsky Ballet in St Petersburg when war broke out has revealed he's finally performed again.

Xander Parish, 36, who's originally from North Ferriby in East Yorkshire, quit his role in a production of Giselle at the historic dance company, and left for Estonia with his new Russian wife in tow in March - and hasn't stepped on stage for three months.

The performer, who joined the company in 2010 after previously being offered a place at the Royal Ballet when he was 18, said when Russia launched its attacks on the Ukraine he could not continue to appear on a Russian stage 'until peace comes', telling social media: 'We need to observe from afar rather than being in the middle of it.'

However, this week, the British dancer revealed he'd been invited to perform in Romeo and Juliet in the city of Tbilisi, Georgia - reuniting with a fellow performer from the Mariinsky Ballet, Laura Fernandez Gromova.

He wrote on Instagram: 'Last night in Tbilisi - Romeo & Juliet with the State Ballet of Georgia. Thank you for the invitation Gavriel Heine and for giving me a wonderful reunion with Laura Fernandez Gromova as my Juliet and as our Maestro!'

He added: 'Feels great to be back on stage! Huge thanks to Laura & Gavriel for the wonderful performance and thanks also to the whole company for being so welcoming!'

Parish and his wife Anastasia Demidova, who was born in the Siberian city of Tomsk, said in March that the couple had made the decision to leave the country 'due to the awful crisis'.

He told his social media followers after making the decision: 'Tonight I was supposed to be performing Giselle at the Mariinsky Theatre but instead, due to the awful crisis I have taken the difficult decision to leave Russia, at least until peace comes. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, near and far.'

He added: 'I am grateful to the wonderful ordinary Russian people, the majority of whom have treated me with such kindness. I pray that peace will come and the wounds will be healed by God’s grace.'

The historic St Petersburg ballet company currently employs 14 dancers from overseas. After being a child star of ballet, Parish took a place as a principal dancer in 2010. His sister Demelza currently dances at The Royal Ballet in London.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in March, he said his parents in the UK had influenced the couple's decision not to stay in Russia while Putin is unleashing war on neighbouring Ukraine.

He told the newspaper: 'My mum and dad really decided for me. They have been happy to see me thriving in St Petersburg.

'But when this happened my mum was very keen I should take some time out and just leave for the time being. I'm not saying I'm never going back.'

The couple are now applying for a visa for Demidova, who Parish wed nine months ago, so they can reside in the UK until the conflict ends.

Several dancers at the Mariinsky Ballet have spoken out about the conflict in recent months. Yekaterina Chebykina, a soloist, posted on social media: 'It was impossible to imagine what is happening now... I am Ukrainian.

'My hometown is Kyiv. Over these seven days, I have come across various statements addressed to me, and my country.

'You can tell me anything, but I know better than anyone what is happening in my hometown, because my relatives are there, relatives, friends with whom I am in touch 24/7.

'I will not call anyone to any action. Everyone must live according to their conscience. I can only say one thing, nothing can justify war!!!'

Vladimir Shklyarov, 37, a principal dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet and a guest principal with The Royal Ballet, posted: 'I am against the war in Ukraine! I am for the people, for the peaceful sky above your heads.

'Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians, for this they were given a language and a head.

'My grandfather, Anatoly Filimonovich, graduated from school in Ukraine with a gold medal, my great-grandmother Sonya lived all her life in Kyiv. It is impossible to look at everything that is happening today without tears…'

He said plaintively: 'I want to dance… I want to love everyone - that's the purpose of my life … I don't want wars or borders.'

'I cannot but say that with every fibre of my soul I am against the war,' she said in an emotional post on Telegram

At the same time, another leading Bolshoi prima ballerina also hit out at Putin's attacks in Ukraine, claiming she is 'ashamed' of Russia.

Olga Smirnova, 30, posted her opposition to the invasion of Ukraine - where she has family.

'I cannot but say that with every fibre of my soul I am against the war,' she said in an emotional post on Telegram. 'Probably every other Russian [person] has relatives or friends living in Ukraine.'

The St Petersburg-born star who has two scheduled performances this month said her grandfather is Ukrainian - 'and I am a quarter Ukrainian'.

In a brave, outspoken and heartfelt attack on the war, she said: 'We continue to live in the 20th century, although nominally in the 21st.

'Political issues in a modern civilised society should be resolved exclusively through peaceful negotiations. I never thought that I would be ashamed of Russia. I have always been proud of the talented Russian people, our cultural and sporting achievements.

'But now the line is drawn on the before and after.

'And it hurts that people are dying, while others are deprived of a roof over their heads or forced to leave their homes.

'And who would have thought a week ago that all this would happen to us, because even if we are not at the epicentre of hostilities, we cannot remain indifferent to a global catastrophe.'