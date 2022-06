DALLAS, Texas — On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 500 block of N. Gilpin Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, a 25-year-old male lying outside the front entrance of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO