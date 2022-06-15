ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL team values spike 12% following historic Denver Broncos sale

Cover picture for the articleThe record-breaking Denver Broncos sale pulled in $4.65 billion for the Pat Bowlen Trust, becoming the most money ever paid for a North American sports team. While the Bowlen family will cash in...

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
Russell Wilson Exposes 'Special' Broncos WR to NFL

If you're an offensive player, the path to the Denver Broncos' final roster runs through quarterback Russell Wilson, whose pull within the organization extends well beyond the huddle. If you're Kendall Hinton, you're feeling pretty good about your odds. “Kendall is doing an amazing job," Wilson said Monday of the...
Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
Broncos’ Russell Wilson’s response to question on long-term future will fire up Denver fans

The Denver Broncos’ outlook for their future got a massive shove in the right direction when they traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback, Russell Wilson. Denver had been stuck in NFL purgatory, at best, ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset. But just like that, adding Wilson has immediately pushed them into Super Bowl contention, according to odds on FanDuel.
AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
Russell Wilson And A Broncos Legend Became Rockies For A Day

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is not just immersing himself with the Denver Broncos organization. Instead, he’s also making rounds in support of the other sports teams in the Mile High City. Aside from attending Denver Nuggets games, he also cheered for the University of Denver Pioneers when they...
