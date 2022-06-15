ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Braves are the hottest team in baseball, but they won't be a lock for much longer

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mx6YI_0gBfs7tr00

The Atlanta Braves are on a 13-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, the longest in the majors this season. And with another meeting against the Nationals on Wednesday and a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs to follow, they have a very good opportunity to extend it to 17 games.

Like the other four teams Atlanta has played through the streak, Washington and Chicago have losing records – bottom five in the entire MLB, in fact. That makes the Braves moneyline the rest of this week as close to a lock as any. The teams they previously beat were the bottom-five Athletics, and the barely better Pirates, Rockies and Diamondbacks.

When the streak started June 1, the Braves were just 23-27 themselves. Now, they’re 36-27, having drawn a clear divide between themselves and the league’s bottom tier. They’re just five games back of the Mets in the NL East.

For more value, Atlanta’s spread is also a safe play through Sunday. The Braves have won by an average of four runs during their streak. Passing on the -200 moneyline odds Tipico Sportsbook is giving them for Wednesday’s game in favor of the -125 odds for them to cover 1.5 points makes more sense. The Nationals have the second-worst point margin in the majors, and the first two games of this series had an average margin of five runs.

That’s also the best approach when Atlanta opens against Chicago on Friday. While the Cubs have a better margin than Washington, they’re one of the coldest teams in the league, losing eight straight games by an average margin of more than five runs.

Next week, things get a little tougher for the Braves with back-to-back series against the top-10 Giants and the Dodgers looming — both teams have better records than Atlanta. Now is the time to capitalize on the hottest team in baseball before it’s too late.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Underdogs? Nah: Arkansas picked to beat Stanford in College World Series

Predictions should always be taken with a grain of salt. Especially on the internet. But Arkansas baseball fans should feel positive about their team’s chances in the first round of the College World Series on Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal are the No. 2 overall and beat the Diamond Hogs earlier this year. At least one national sportswriter thinks Arkansas is going to pull the upset, though. Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports wrote that the Razorbacks have the experience and momentum to carry them past the Cardinal. “Last year’s loss in Super Regionals as well as a team-wise slump in the regular season have the Razorbacks highly motivated and playing with an edge,” Weinstein wrote. Arkansas is making its third trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in the last four years. Stanford made the College World Series last year, the only year of Arkansas’ four the Diamond Hogs haven’t made it. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

The Texas Rangers will meet the Detroit Tigers in the third game of their weekend series on Saturday from Comerica Park. The Rangers have taken the first two games of the series and have won 5 of their last seven heading into today. As for the Tigers, they are still looking to snap their losing streak which was extended to six games last night.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The Atlanta Braves#The Washington Nationals#The Chicago Cubs#Mets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks seemingly fall out of running for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada

There’s been a feeling over the past month or so that the Oregon Ducks had fallen out of the running in the recruitment for 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, and on Thursday afternoon, you could argue that was confirmed. When announcing his decision to push back his commitment from June 17 to June 26, Rashada — the No. 5 QB and No. 29 player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports — listed five schools that are still in the mix. The Ducks were not one of them. Instead, it was Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU. It seems that Rashada will...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pointing to his growth as a player, Boston's Payton Pritchard plans on returning to the NBA Finals with the Celtics

The Boston Celtics had something of a historic outlier of an NBA season, going from a team that struggled to stay above .500 to start their 2021-22 campaign to flipping a switch when 2022 arrived to play like the best team in the league to close out the season on their way to a Finals berth and two wins away from a title.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This video of a MLB prospect throwing gas with both arms on back-to-back pitches is too good

The 2022 MLB Draft is coming up next month and many of the top prospects are currently showing off their skills at the combine at Petco Park in beautiful San Diego. I can’t pretend to be an expert about being able to break down the best players that will be available when the draft starts on July 17th but I can tell you that there is one pitcher who stands out for being the coolest pitcher available – and that’s Jurrangelo Cijntje.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy