Federal hate crime charges filed against Buffalo shooting suspect

By Brian Campbell, Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14 will now face additional federal hate crime charges, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Those charges include 10 counts of hate crime resulting death, 3 counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt...

