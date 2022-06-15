GameDay Spirits Releases Sports-Themed Canned Cocktail

Brazil’s idyllic beaches, including the country’s most popular destination, Rio de Janeiro, are known for their lively street food vendors selling ice cream, coconut water, sandwiches, the iconic snack biscoito globo (a puffed snack made from manioc flour), and increasingly, queijo coalho, a local treasure hailing from the Northeast. Coalho vendors parade down the white sandy beaches with rustic portable tin fire pits, ready to start grilling the cheese, which has been prepared on individual wooden skewers. Similar to the Greek halloumi in texture, structure, and saltiness, when grilled, coalho holds heat from the charcoal so well that it develops a nutty, smoky crust on the outside. As they walk the beach, vendors leave a trail of aromatic cloudy plumes smelling like the almost-burnt scraps of cheese found on the bottom of an iron pan — they serve the skewers with a dusting of oregano on the outside, and the result is comfort food heaven, even better when washed down with a cold beer. The coalho skewer is so intertwined with Brazilian barbecue culture — also famous for its meaty cuts like picanha (rump cap), alcatra (top sirloin), fraldinha (flank steak), and coraçãozinho (chicken hearts) — that you can find it preportioned on skewers in delis, groceries, and supermarkets.

