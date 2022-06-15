ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameDay Spirits Releases Sports-Themed Canned Cocktail

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, South Carolina – GameDay All American Spirits releases the first ever sports-themed canned vodka cocktail just in time for pre-season—GameDay Spiked vodka cocktail. GameDay Spirits specially crafted three performance cocktails infused with real fruit juice, electrolytes and a game-winning personality. Each flavor brings a bold, new...

