Crews start work on Washington, Ind. apartment complex

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Arson is to blame for a fire at a residence in Terre Haute Friday morning. That’s according to Terre Haute Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, who said the call for a fire at a residence in the 2300 block of Liberty Avenue came in at approximately 6:50 a.m. Friday. Boyed says […]
A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
Indiana Landmarks hopes a buyer steps up to purchase a 19th century home in Huntingburg, sparing the house from demolition. The city acquired the property on Huntingburg’s Main Street late last year with plans to raze the house and expand parking for downtown businesses. But for now, demolition plans are on hold.
Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area. As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations. By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning fire in Terre Haute is under investigation. The fire started around 7:00 around 25th and Liberty. The home suffered heavy damage to the living and dining rooms. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half. No one lived...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. (SIPCA) says it is saddened to announce the passing of one of its retired K9 Officers, Evansville Police Department K9 Qaos, pronounced “chaos.” SIPCA says K9 Qaos was a force to be reckoned with. SIPCA says K9 Qaos hit the streets in 2012 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The record-breaking heat continues in the Wabash Valley, but one industry is bearing the brunt of the heat. Construction workers are having to deal with the dangerously hot conditions all day long. "We have to be a little more careful in the things we do,"...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The intersection of Tomahawk Drive and Cullen Place has suffered from flooding for years. People who live there said the road has been completely washed out in wetter times of the years. It causes them to have difficulty getting to their homes. After years without answers,...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic nearly shattered a specific recycling program in Vigo County, but now leaders hope to pick up the pieces by restarting. News 10 talked with Vigo County Solid Waste Management to explain what's happening. In two months, Vigo County residents will once again...
The Tri-State Food Banks is putting a call out for more volunteers to help families in need this summer. The organization is looking for more hands this Saturday, to help fill senior meal boxes. They say, their center is air conditioned for those who need to cool off while volunteering.
In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area. […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Day is an annual celebration of Black history and excellence. It coincides with Juneteenth; the official day slavery ended in the united states. What is Juneteenth?. Terre Haute Day celebrations start Friday with live music at Charlie's Pub and Grub. That's from 7...
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The removal of Pride flags in Loogootee has some residents shaken up. Some will be expressing their frustrations with city officials by protesting by the town fountain on Saturday at noon. That is in response to the removal of Pride flags downtown. Some residents in Loogootee...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning. Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street...
