The family of one of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has alleged that they were mistakenly told the child was alive.Jose Flores, a fourth grader at the school, had received an award for making the honour roll just hours before the shooting.Jose’s uncle Christopher Salazer said that he and the boy’s father Jose Flores Sr had been searching for the 10-year-old after they heard about the shooting. The boy’s mother, Mr Salazar’s sister, was away on a work trip when the shooting took place.They went searching for the boy from the...

UVALDE, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO