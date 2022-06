You’d be hard-pressed to find many people around the city of Cincinnati who don’t recognize the name Sabo. It immediately resonates with the older generations who were fortunate enough to watch third baseman Chris Sabo play seven of his nine Major League seasons with the Reds, beginning as a rookie in 1988 and ending in 1996. And now younger and older generations are getting to see his daughter, Annie, cover his former team as part of the Bally Sports Ohio telecast.

