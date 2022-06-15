ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota officials say COVID tracking app is a critical tool to fight the pandemic. Few people actually use it.

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s “COVIDAware MN” app and Apple devices use exposure notification technology. Bluetooth-enabled phones exchange random keys when in close proximity to each other. By Kirsten Swanson - KSTP 5 News - June 14, 2022. Technology touted by state officials to help slow the spread of...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 1

Related
mprnews.org

COVID in slow decline across most of the state, but some 9 Minnesota counties still rated high-risk by CDC

Some good news on the broader COVID-19 front this week: the FDA approved vaccines for children age 6 months to 4 years of age, federal advisors recommended approval of a protein-based Novavax vaccine which may appeal to some who’ve resisted the mRNA-based vaccines currently in use, and a new analysis shows that April saw the lowest number of COVID deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic’s start.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

10 Unique Things You Only Say If You’re In Minnesota

Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've probably said many of the following ten sayings. Minnesota, like many parts of the country, has its own unique dialect and phrases of speech that really only make sense if you've spent some time here in the Bold North. How many of these phrases have YOU said?
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

More than half a million Minnesotans applied for Frontline bonus pay

(ABC 6 News) -- More than half a million Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay. According to Governor Tim Walz, 650,000 applications have come in so far. In the first 18 hours of the website's launch, 200,000 people applied for the money. Minnesota lawmakers approved $500 million for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
LAKELAND, FL
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
mprnews.org

'Pivotal moment' for the Manfred House

With federal recognition for being a historic and culturally significant site, the Save the Manfred House group looks to re-enter talks with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about the future of a famed Minnesota author’s home. The Manfred House in Blue Mounds State Park in Rock County was...
boreal.org

Take the pledge to prevent aquatic invasive species spread

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - June 16, 2022. Heading into the summer recreation season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is rolling out a new online pledge to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Anyone 18 or older can go to the new Pledge to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,360 newly reported cases and eight reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,731. Through June 14, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 428 (up from 403 on June 13). Of those hospitalized, 31...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Smart Phone#Ios#2022 Technology#Minnesotans#Omicron#State
B105

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If you Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They are the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, tires can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID in Minnesota: 1,555 new cases, 9 deaths reported

MINNEAPOLIS – Health officials in Minnesota report an additional 1,375 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths Thursday.It brings the state's total case count to over 1.53 million. Since the onset of the pandemic, 12,740 Minnesotans have died.As of the latest update, the state is seeing 26.9 cases per 100,000 residents, a figure that is well above the high risk threshold that's drawn at 10, but significantly lower than the 246.4 figure reported during the height of the Omicron wave.Hospitalizations are at 8.7 per 100,000 residents, and as of Tuesday afternoon there were 415 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, of which 34 were in the ICU.Health officials say over 10.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, and 75% of those eligible have gotten their first vaccine dose. According to state data, 46% of the eligible have also gotten their booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota launches ‘election facts’ webpage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Minnesota’s primary election and special election for an open U.S. House seat, the state launched a new webpage detailing facts about elections. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the webpage ‘Minnesota Election Facts’ is “dedicated to ensuring Minnesotans trust the...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation causes grocery prices to rise, more households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%. That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy