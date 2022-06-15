Minnesota officials say COVID tracking app is a critical tool to fight the pandemic. Few people actually use it.

MINNEAPOLIS – Health officials in Minnesota report an additional 1,375 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths Thursday.It brings the state's total case count to over 1.53 million. Since the onset of the pandemic, 12,740 Minnesotans have died.As of the latest update, the state is seeing 26.9 cases per 100,000 residents, a figure that is well above the high risk threshold that's drawn at 10, but significantly lower than the 246.4 figure reported during the height of the Omicron wave.Hospitalizations are at 8.7 per 100,000 residents, and as of Tuesday afternoon there were 415 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, of which 34 were in the ICU.Health officials say over 10.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, and 75% of those eligible have gotten their first vaccine dose. According to state data, 46% of the eligible have also gotten their booster.

