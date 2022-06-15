ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-5 running back had 'a really good experience' during UF visit

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
June has been a busy month for Florida football’s recruiting team and this past weekend was no exception. Among the many who were hosted by Billy Napier and his staff was four-star running back Justice Haynes out of Buford (Georgia), who swung through Gainesville for his second stop on campus and his first official visit.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 200-pound ball-carrier came away impressed with what he saw, telling Swamp247 that, “it was a really good visit and a really good experience.” Haynes also added that he spent a great deal of time with a current Gator who he knew prior, Trevor Etienne, as well as Florida’s coaching staff. “The love they show and they are really genuine down there,” he noted. “You can tell coach Napier has a plan in place to rebuild that program and he’s going to do something special down there.”

“The coach I spent the most time with was coach (Jabbar) Juluke and the offensive line coaches, and that was pretty special,” he told Gators Online. “Without the offensive line, the running back is nothing, really. Spending time with them was great and knowing how they’re going to make the best offensive line available for the running back to run the ball. Spending time with the offensive line coaches is always great.”

Haynes further expounded upon his impression of Juluke to Gators Online.

“Just everything (clicks). We don’t just talk football; we talk everything. A lot of it is how I can be a better man and how I can be a better person. Also, how he’s going to develop me, how he’s going to make me into the player I want to be, where I want to be in life and how he’s going to help me achieve that.

“Coach Juluke is a great guy. He’s an easy guy to talk to and easy going.”

There is also a family connection, he tells Swamp247, despite being a Georgia Bulldogs legacy.

“My family really knows a lot of the guys that are on staff at Florida, especially my dad. He knows Darnell Stapleton, one of the o-line coaches. He knows Mike (Peterson) well too, and some other guys who played in the league when he did. I know those guys would do right by me because they know my family.”

Haynes is currently ranked No. 53 overall and No. 4 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus him at Nos. 45 and 4, respectively. Georgia currently holds two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports for the Peach State back while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the ‘Dawgs out in front of the pack with a 95.8% chance of hauling him in.

