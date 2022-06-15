ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

A look back at this week in Surprise history

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago

Here is a look at Surprise history through the years on this week, compiled from archives of Independent Newsmedia, Newspapers.com and the city of Surprise historical records:

1972

Two men are shot in a dispute over watermelons at a farm at Greenway Road and the Beardsley Canal.

1979

Voters go to the polls to settle a $27.5 million bond issues for Dysart Unified School District.

1995

City Council votes to spend $125,000 to buy water from the McMicken Irrigation District in order to expand the city of 7,100 people. The Council also approves the fiscal year 1996 budget of $20.2 million.

1998

A Surprise woman forces 76 ABCO stores across the state to remove all Beech-Nut baby food from their shelves after she finds a large piece of glass in a jar while feeding her baby.

2001

Surprise’s first fire chief, Gil Balcome, dies from injuries he suffered in an auto crash two weeks earlier. He helped organize the Surprise fire department in 1975.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

New Gilbert Trash and Recycling Service Fees Begin in July

Gilbert’s Environmental Services Department is introducing a new fee structure for customers requesting additional trash, recycling or bulk trash collection, container maintenance and appliance pickup. The new one-time services fees were approved by the Gilbert Town Council in February and will go into effect on July 1, 2022. This...
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
12 News

Where does the storm water go?

PHOENIX — The Greater Phoenix area is known as the Valley of the Sun for a reason; but when it does rain, where does the water go?. City of Phoenix Environmental Quality Specialist Josh Blakley explained that the water from a storm event ends up untreated and discharged to one of Phoenix's city outfalls.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Maricopa County's hotel for homeless COVID-19 patients is set to close

COVID-19 cases in Arizona are still rising, but as of this weekend, the Phoenix hotel where homeless individuals with the virus have been quarantining will no longer take new patients. Early in the pandemic, Maricopa County started using federal relief funds to lease a hotel where people experiencing homelessness could...
gilbertsunnews.com

Santan Freeway widening to begin in 2024

Plans are in the works to begin widening an 8-mile stretch of Santan Freeway through Gilbert and Chandler beginning in early 2024 that will increase traffic capacity and help reduce congestion through 2040. The public has until June 22 to give their input on the Arizona Department of Transportation project,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

How rising interest rates will impact homebuyers around Arizona

The city’s “Adaptive Theater” program features young actors and actresses with various intellectual disabilities. Officials to keep forests open as long as possible in midst of Arizona wildfire season. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Coconino and Kaibab Nationa Forests are not currently completely closed off to visitors....
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Watermelons#Independent Newsmedia#Newspapers Com#Abco
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FVTUviEX0AA_Amd.jpgCity of Phoenix, AZ. The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/RqOECItF4Q.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa issues monsoon safety reminders, opens sandbag locations

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is reminding residents to be prepared and to check on loved ones and neighbors during the summer storm season. Monsoon season officially started Wednesday, June 15, ushering in Arizona’s typically stormy summer months. Monsoon storms can start quickly and lead to downed power lines and trees, power outages, and flood streets within minutes of a system moving in.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fake contractor duo targeting seniors in Sun City area

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Jim and Evelyn Schultz have wanted to live in Arizona for the past 50 years and recently made the move finally. “Well, you know how it is. Kids, parents, grandkids. So, finally here we are,” Evelyn told On Your Side. And...
SUN CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

APS tips to prepare for monsoon season

Interest rates impacting homebuyers across the U.S. Higher interest rates will impact everything, including mortgages. On Your Side's Susan Campbell explains what this means for home buyers. Detecting wrong way drivers, thanks to ADOT. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Wrong-way driver crashes continue to be a problem on our Valley...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

People Keep Defacing Kari Lake Signs

Kari Lake, the former TV news anchor turned polarizing far-right candidate for Arizona governor, has spent the last year of her campaign capitalizing on her relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump gave Lake a glowing endorsement for governor last year. The two have appeared together frequently — at Trump's...
mesanow.org

Mesa Asks You to be Monsoon Ready

Summer ushers in the season of storms, when a monsoon may start quickly and lead to downed power lines and trees, power outages and flooded streets in a matter of minutes. The elderly and homebound individuals are among the most vulnerable during the monsoon. Mesa reminds you to check on those living near you to make sure they stay safe.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix grandmother reaches out for help after being told to clean alley behind house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dixie Chapman, 77, has a tough time getting around these days, but she can go into her backyard. The senior has a block wall behind her south Phoenix home that shields her from all the trash and debris on the other side. “My back is bad,” said Chapman. “I can’t breathe good enough to even walk around out there to see what’s there.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New concourse at Sky Harbor's terminal 4 to open with all kinds of new amenities

PHOENIX - Just in time for the busy summer travel season, an eighth concourse is opening in terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport, and it includes all kinds of new amenities, technology, and art. The concourse will service Southwest Airlines customers. The concourse is a $310 million project that...
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
696
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy