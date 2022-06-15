A look back at this week in Surprise history

Here is a look at Surprise history through the years on this week, compiled from archives of Independent Newsmedia, Newspapers.com and the city of Surprise historical records:

1972

Two men are shot in a dispute over watermelons at a farm at Greenway Road and the Beardsley Canal.

1979

Voters go to the polls to settle a $27.5 million bond issues for Dysart Unified School District.

1995

City Council votes to spend $125,000 to buy water from the McMicken Irrigation District in order to expand the city of 7,100 people. The Council also approves the fiscal year 1996 budget of $20.2 million.

1998

A Surprise woman forces 76 ABCO stores across the state to remove all Beech-Nut baby food from their shelves after she finds a large piece of glass in a jar while feeding her baby.

2001

Surprise’s first fire chief, Gil Balcome, dies from injuries he suffered in an auto crash two weeks earlier. He helped organize the Surprise fire department in 1975.