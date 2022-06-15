The Little Time It Takes A Pro Athlete To Earn Your Salary In Minnesota
By Curt St. John
Sasquatch 107.7
3 days ago
A new interactive calculator allows you to check out just how long it takes some of today's top pro athletes to earn our yearly salaries here in Minnesota-- and it's not much!. I'm not sure if I'm amused by this new calculator, or depressed by it. Because it really puts into...
On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
Washington Capitals veteran center Nicklas Bäckström had left hip resurfacing surgery in Belgium on Friday, the team announced Saturday. Bäckström, 34, has spent his entire NHL career with the Capitals since making his debut at age 19 in 2007. In 15 seasons and 1,058 games played with the team, Bäckström has 1,011 points with 264 goals scored.
Rutgers football has sent out an offer on Saturday to Darrion Dupree, a talented running back out of Illinois.
In March, Rivals ranked Dupree a four-star recruit and plays for Chicago Mt. Caramel (Chicago, IL). He holds offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska and Syracuse.
He is the No. 95 player in the nation and the second-ranked recruit in Illinois for the class of 2024.
At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Dupree has a hard running and physical style. He runs well between the tackles and gets to the second level, where he is difficult to take down.
He has good, solid speed when he gets in the open field.
On Saturday afternoon, Dupree announced his offer from Rutgers on social media:
After a great conversation, I’m Thankful to receive an Offer from @RFootball ❤️⚪️ @Lornebalfe @Coach_Aurich @Jordanlynch06 @CaravanFootball @Rivals_Clint @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @247recruiting!! pic.twitter.com/r3MNaqSPks
— Darrion A. Dupree (@darrion_a) June 18, 2022
In the 2022 recruiting class, Rutgers landed a very strong running back in Samuel Brown, a standout from Philadelphia. Rutgers does not have a commitment at running back in the 2023 recruiting class.
