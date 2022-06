If you are an animal lover and a pet owner like myself you might often get the question, You did what for your pet!?!? It’s true, my dog gets treated better than most of my family and friends so these pictures below come as no surprise. Cats have a tendency to get into situations that are not in their favor if they are left to their own curiosity outdoors. There are also a lot of predators who would love to prey on a little furry feline. So these cat owners took things to the next level for the comfort, protection and outdoor enjoyment of their cats. Take a look at these insanely awesome “Catios” compiled from the most spoiled cats ever!

PETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO