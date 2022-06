Orioles executive vice president and general manger Mike Elias said Saturday the Orioles’ pool of candidates for the first overall pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft is down to a group of “five, maybe six, but probably five players.” He declined to name the candidates, but that tally aligns with much of what has been reported publicly about the Orioles’ thinking. The presumed ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO