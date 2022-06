The Homicide Squad reports the details of a pedestrian struck that occurred on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:21 a.m. in Franklin Square. According to Detectives, Police responded to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck at 407 Franklin Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers discovered an unresponsive female victim, 37, lying face down in the street. She was struck by a 2005 Silver Infiniti Sedan traveling south bound on Franklin Avenue and left the scene. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where she was later pronounced by hospital staff at 7:37 a.m. Police located and arrested defendant Marcial Pimentel, 20, of 1081 Woodclift Drive in Franklin Square. The defendant was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO