Given the long, cold winters in Utah, you might think there are no ticks in Utah. But, ticks let very little get in their way, cold winters included. In fact, ticks can survive up to two years or more without a blood meal. Most spend their winters in a state of hibernation, waiting for the spring. Global warming has led to an increase in tick numbers worldwide, which means more ticks and more tick-transmitted diseases in the Deseret state.

