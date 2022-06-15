ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

4th of July Events Happening Around Acadiana

By Ellen
 3 days ago

The 4th of July is coming up and if you are looking for a way to celebrate the holiday we have a list of events that are happening around Acadiana.

Here are some of the 4th of July events around Acadiana:

Scott:
The City of Scott will host its first 4th of July Celebration. This event will take place on July 1 at La Maison de Begnaud, located at 110 Benoit Patin Road.
The event will start at 6 pm and last until 8:45 pm.
There will be food and beverages available and admission is free. Live music will be performed by Dylan Aucoin and the Judice Ramblers. And of course, there will be a fireworks show as well.

Broussard:
The City of Broussard will hold its Independence Day Festival on July 4, 2022, at St. Julien Park. The gates will open at 4 pm and will feature a Kids’ Zone, face painting, fun jumps, a splash pad, and music will be provided by a DJ.
This year they have added even more fun with a hot dog eating contest that will start at 5 pm.
Three Thirty Seven will take the stage at 6 pm and the fireworks show that everyone loves will begin at 9 pm.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets but organizers are asking that you please leave your ice chests at home.

New Iberia:
New Iberia will host a 4th of July parade followed by an Honor Guard ceremony. There will also be patriotic music to enjoy with the family.
This event will take place on July 4, 2022, from 2-5 pm in Historic Downtown New Iberia and Bouligny Plaza.
The event is free to the public.

Erath:
The City of Erath is hosting its old-fashioned street fair on the 4th of July. This event will take place for five days starting on May 30 and will be filled with carnival rides and games for the whole family.
On July 4, 2022, the events will kick off in the morning for the annual Water Fights between the area fire departments.
The Grand Parade will be held at 5 pm and the fireworks show will be at 9 pm.

Youngsville:

Youngsville is hosting its Independence Day Celebration at Sugar Mill Pond on July 3, 2022, from 5-9 pm.
Join in on the celebration with a firework show and live music performed by Radio Zydeco.

Breaux Bridge:
On Monday, July 4, 2022, Breaux Bridge will hold Tunes of the Teche: 4th of July Celebration! at 5:30 pm at Parc de Pont in Breaux Bridge.
There will be live music by Jet Seven and a fireworks show that will start at 9 pm. Admission to the concert is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
Be sure to bring your lawn chair and blankets. Please leave your ice chests at home.

Leonville:

Leonville will be hosting its 2nd Annual Fireworks Show on July 4, 2022. The event will be held at the boat launch and the fireworks will start around 8:30 pm. There volunteer fire department will also be selling refreshments.

