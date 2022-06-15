ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WNBA fantasy and betting tips for Wednesday

By ESPN Fantasy and Betting Analysts
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLine: Aces (-8.5) Money line: Aces (-420), Wings (+320) Ruled out: Satou Sabally (knee), Marina Mabrey (health and safety protocols) Fantasy need to know: Kelsey Plum and the Aces will face Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings in Arlington for an early game. Las Vegas ranks first in PPG (90.8) and RPG...

