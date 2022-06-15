Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence on May Arrest

Jerry Jeudy opened up for the first time since his May arrest.

On May 12, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and was charged with a misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

The victim was the mother of Jeudy’s infant daughter and later confirmed she didn’t want charges pressed as there was not any physical contact in the dispute. Police records allege that the first-round receiver from Alabama took the victim’s wallet and other personal affects.

As a result of the investigation, the case against Jeudy was dismissed on May 31. For the first time since the dust-up with the law, the third-year receiver spoke publicly.

“Everything turned out well. I don’t want to put myself and the team in a position like that. So, I’m glad everything was handled how it needed to be,” Jeudy said Tuesday at UCHealth Training Center.

Renown attorney Harvey Steinburg, who has previously and currently represented other professional athletes in Denver, was retained by Jeudy for legal counsel following his arrest. The 23-year-old’s arrest, while ultimately dismissed, landed him in jail overnight with nerve-wracking speculation in the court of public opinion.

“With the situation, I wasn’t really nervous because I knew the situation wasn’t supposed to be what was out there," Jeudy said. “It was a petty situation. Good thing everything was cleared up. It’s behind me. I’m just focused on the future.”

Steinburg publicly declared that his client should not have been arrested and ultimately had Jeudy released on a personal recognizance bond before the dismissal two-and-a-half weeks later. The dynamic receiver had previously joined Russell Wilson and other Broncos teammates at the nine-time Pro Bowler's football estate in southern California, in addition to voluntary workouts at the team’s facility.

“Just knowing how to handle the situation from now on. I learned from it. Now I’m just getting ready to move forward,” Jeudy said in response to his recent arrest.

In the previous coaching regime’s offense, coordinated by Pat Shurmur, Jeudy caught 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons. Headed into Year 3, the expectation for the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft is to perform exceptionally well after battling lower-leg injuries and playing with multiple QBs.

Jeudy reported with his teammates to the Broncos' mandatory three-day minicamp this week and has been relatively quiet since suffering a groin tweak during workouts.

“Actually, I feel pretty good now about it, just getting better day by day. I’m just focused on the little things that I need to do to stay better,” Jeudy said. “It’s getting better.”

