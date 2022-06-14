10 Years Later, How "Northwest Mansion Mystery" Defines Gravity Falls' Spooky YA Greatness

Heart of Darkness is one of the most acclaimed novels in the English language. Published in 1899 by Blackwood’s Magazine, the novel initially received little attention from critics but has since become one of the most debated works in literature. It tells the story of Charles Marlow, a sailor in the Congo Free State during the later years of the 19th century, who begins a two-month journey down the Congo River in search of a crazed ivory trader called Kurtz, who has deceived a group of locals into believing he is a godlike figure. The trek exposes him to the most heinous acts a person can commit, becoming a thorough examination of the human psyche and the power of suggestion. Despite its writer Joseph Conrad considering it one of his lesser works, it has become far and away one of his most popular creation. And as with all acclaimed works of literature, it didn’t take long before Hollywood came knocking. The most notable of its adaptations, Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, masterfully updated the story to become an allegory for the brutality of warfare during the Vietnam War, becoming one of cinema's most acclaimed films in the process. While any attempt to best such a classic would be the first step towards insanity, there is one film that comes within arm’s length of matching that legendary status.

