Clear Lake Seawall makes state’s historic register (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The recent heat wave is apparently keeping some Iowa blood donors from giving the gift of life. Danielle West with LifeServe Blood Center says while they normally have a three-to-five-day supply of all blood types on the shelves, the supply has dwindled to less than a one-day supply. “Truly right now, we are low in every blood type and we’re lower than we have been in quite some time,” West says. “The first part of the year has been really tough for us we haven’t seen a lot of blood donors come out and our inventory is really, really low — dangerously low at this point.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO