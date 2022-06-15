ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake Seawall makes state’s historic register (AUDIO)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Seawall has been added to the state’s list of historic places. Mayor Nelson Crabb says the city made a presentation to state historical leaders last Friday about the seawall. “A number of the board members expressed very positive remarks on it....

KIMT

Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, four other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Juneteenth celebration to be held in East Park Sunday

MASON CITY — Juneteenth is now a federal holiday in the United States with the holiday taking place this Monday. It’s been celebrated annually on June 19th in various parts of the United States since 1865 commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The group Mason City Voices of...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Clear Lake Beach Has Bacteria Toxin Levels

Officials tested the waters at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and in Ventura. They discovered that bacteria toxin levels were far too high coming from blue-green algae. this prompted them to post a Swimming Not Recommended advisory for the beach. Daniel Kendall with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Emergency alert system changing in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

IEDA to consider financial assistance application for Valent BioSciences expansion in Osage

OSAGE — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors tomorrow will consider approving a financial assistance application for a Mitchell County manufacturer. Valent BioSciences LLC recently announced plans to expand its facility in Osage. The company that produces biological products from natural bacteria focused on agricultural applications...
OSAGE, IA
kwbg.com

Weather Service Issues Flood Warning, Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
BOONE, IA
KAAL-TV

Why several Austin gas pumps are closed overnight

(ABC 6 News) - Austin residents may have been confused by a new sign at the Oakland Ave. Kwik Trip, stating that gas pumps will no longer be available to use after closing. Rest assured, overnight customers can still fill up their vehicles at the Kwik Trip on 14th Street, or near the highway.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Female duo to be sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women accused of selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl in Cerro Gordo County have pleaded guilty. Alyssa Hudon, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Kiesha Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of heroin.
kjan.com

Dad speaks as anniversary of disappearance of Evansdale girls approaches

(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
EVANSDALE, IA
KIMT

Trial set over chase, drugs in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a high-speed chase around Mason City in May. Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to eluding, possession of a controlled substance-2nd or subsequent offense, driving while barred, and possession of a cannabidiol-3rd or subsequent offense.
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Critical need for blood donors rises with the heat index

MASON CITY — The recent heat wave is apparently keeping some Iowa blood donors from giving the gift of life. Danielle West with LifeServe Blood Center says while they normally have a three-to-five-day supply of all blood types on the shelves, the supply has dwindled to less than a one-day supply. “Truly right now, we are low in every blood type and we’re lower than we have been in quite some time,” West says. “The first part of the year has been really tough for us we haven’t seen a lot of blood donors come out and our inventory is really, really low — dangerously low at this point.”
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Mason City man jailed for burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on a first-degree burglary charge. Cerro Gordo County jail records show 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior was booked into the jail shortly after 5 o’clock this morning. Authorities say Thomas allegedly broke into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast and assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Iowa Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash with combine Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Sheriff's Deputy in Freemont County, which is in the southwest corner of Iowa, was killed in a crash with a combine on Tuesday afternoon. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson died in the crash that happened on Highway 275 near 260th St. 12:35 p.m.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Charles City man pleads guilty to enticing minor

OSAGE — A Charles City man charged with enticing a Mitchell County minor has pleaded guilty. 23-year-old John Onken was arrested in November after an investigation into conversations he was allegedly having with an 11-year-old through Facebook Messenger. A criminal complaint says the conversations were sexual in nature and discussion was had about meeting for a sexual encounter. The 11-year-old’s stepfather intervened and informed Onken to stop, and if he did not, the conversations would be turned over to law enforcement.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Investigators actively search for Evansdale murderer 10 years later

EVANSDALE, Iowa — July marks 10 years since two northeast Iowa cousins were abducted and killed. Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook went missing on July 13, 2012. Hunters discovered the girls' bodies in a remote wildlife area in Bremer County five months after they went missing. Two gazebos in...
EVANSDALE, IA
kicdam.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Kossuth County Crash

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman killed in head-on crash with 15-year-old driver

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman died in a head-on crash with a 15-year-old driver Thursday, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Parker Drive when a 15-year-old driver crossed the center line. Sixty-five-year-old Ann Lenox died as a...

