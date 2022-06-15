Recruiting: In-state OT lists Auburn in top-8

Auburn Football is in the running to land one of the state’s best offensive linemen of the 2023 class.

Stanton Ramil, a four-star offensive tackle from Alabaster, released his top-8 college choices on Tuesday, with Auburn being the only in-state program to make the cut.

Ramil burst onto the radar during his junior year, reeling in his first offer from UCF last August. However, since the calendar has flipped to 2022, Ramil has been busy fielding offers and taking unofficial visits.

Auburn jumped into the picture in January, as they were the second Power Five program to offer Ramil a scholarship during the month. He also took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Mar. 29 according to 247Sports.

Ramil stands at 6-7, 310 pounds, a frame that 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna says is perfect for being a great tackle at the next level, no matter which slot on the offensive line.

Above average athlete with ideal length, could see transitioning to right tackle at the next level as it would be more advantageous to his skill set. Projects as an above average multi-year starter at a Power Five program with the ability to outperform his projection.

Stanton Ramil is a four-star rated OT from powerhouse Thompson High School in Alabaster. He is ranked No. 20 among offensive tackles across the country, and the No. 15 overall prospect from the state of Alabama for the class of 2023. Auburn currently has two commits for the 2023 recruiting cycle, including three-star interior lineman Bradyn Joiner.