Recruiting: In-state OT lists Auburn in top-8

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Auburn Football is in the running to land one of the state’s best offensive linemen of the 2023 class.

Stanton Ramil, a four-star offensive tackle from Alabaster, released his top-8 college choices on Tuesday, with Auburn being the only in-state program to make the cut.

Ramil burst onto the radar during his junior year, reeling in his first offer from UCF last August. However, since the calendar has flipped to 2022, Ramil has been busy fielding offers and taking unofficial visits.

Auburn jumped into the picture in January, as they were the second Power Five program to offer Ramil a scholarship during the month. He also took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Mar. 29 according to 247Sports.

Ramil stands at 6-7, 310 pounds, a frame that 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna says is perfect for being a great tackle at the next level, no matter which slot on the offensive line.

Above average athlete with ideal length, could see transitioning to right tackle at the next level as it would be more advantageous to his skill set. Projects as an above average multi-year starter at a Power Five program with the ability to outperform his projection.

Stanton Ramil is a four-star rated OT from powerhouse Thompson High School in Alabaster. He is ranked No. 20 among offensive tackles across the country, and the No. 15 overall prospect from the state of Alabama for the class of 2023. Auburn currently has two commits for the 2023 recruiting cycle, including three-star interior lineman Bradyn Joiner.

saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Harris, 5-star CB out of Phenix City, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

AJ Harris, a 5-star cornerback out of Phenix City, Alabama and the No. 5 player at his position in the country, announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Harris on Thursday made the announcement on social media. Harris had a reported 37 offers and was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown and Dell McGee. Harris is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama. Among the other top teams in the mix for Harris were Alabama, Clemson and Florida.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Head football coaching position ‘dream come true’ for Jernigan

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula native Jerrel Jernigan has enjoyed a successful athletic career. A standout for the Tigers in the 2000s, Jernigan went on to become one of the most dynamic wide receivers in Troy University’s athletic history, shattering records before playing four years in the NFL with the New York Giants, winning a Super Bowl.
EUFAULA, AL
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Family Amusement Park and Go-Kart Track Coming to Opelika in the Fall

OPELIKA — Auburn and Opelika will always be considered college towns before anything else. The downtown areas of both are primarily targeted for college kids and adults. For many local parents, there isn’t much to do for their kids under the age of 18. That will be changing...
comebacktown.com

Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Dump truck topples power lines causing outages in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.  The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, AL
