Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers eliminate sales tax on plane parts, labor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a tax break for the aircraft industry. The state sales tax on parts for planes and on the labor to maintain and repair aircraft will no longer be charged after July 1. During House debate in April, Representative Lee Hein...

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed changes to Iowa’s judicial nomination commissions on Friday. Reynolds signed the judicial appropriations bill, House File 2558, but vetoed two parts of the bill that would change judicial nominating commissions. Iowa uses nominating commissions to find candidates to fill vacancies for judicial districts, the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, […] The post Reynolds vetoes judicial nominating commission changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After signing several bills into law earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Reynolds has signed another connecting a prominent Black agricultural scientist to the Hawkeye State. Gov. Reynolds signed the bill SF2380 to have George Washington Carver Day on February 1st which is also Black History Month.
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and...
URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
Reactions to the Friday Iowa Supreme Court decision regarding abortion are falling along predictable political lines. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, released the following statement today in response to the Iowa Supreme Court’s abortion ruling:. “Today’s ruling is a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn....
IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS APPROVED A TAX BREAK FOR THE AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY. THE STATE SALES TAX ON PARTS FOR PLANES AND ON THE LABOR TO MAINTAIN AND REPAIR AIRCRAFT WILL NO LONGER BE CHARGED AFTER JULY 1ST. DURING HOUSE DEBATE IN APRIL, REPRESENTATIVE LEE HEIN SAID NONE OF OUR...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new group advocating what it calls "common-sense gun laws" is urging Iowans to vote no on adding a new gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution. Iowans will vote on the amendment in November. It would add the right to own and bear arms to the Iowa constitution. Legislators passed the measure in the past two sessions. Now it's up to Iowa voters to decide.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated abortion ruling Friday. . The court made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s insurance commissioner says a cryptocurrency company will pay a more thn $943,000 fine to the State of Iowa for selling unregistered securities and misrepresenting the level of risk associated with its product. BlockFi Lending has offered interest-bearing accounts to customers with cryptocurrency, promising to...
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday that will determine the future of abortion access in the state.State of play: Friday's ruling centers on the state's appeal against a lower court decision in 2020 that struck down a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people in Iowa seeking abortions, IPR reports.The legislature passed the waiting period law in 2020 despite a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that determined the right to seek abortions were protected under the state's Constitution.Since the 2018 ruling, Iowa lawmakers have faced more difficulties trying to restrict abortions in the state.Yes, but: The make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court has significantly changed since then.Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices during her tenure.What they're saying: Anti-abortion activists are hoping the Iowa Supreme Court not only overturns the ruling on the 24-hour waiting period, but goes a step further and reverses the 2018 decision, the Register reports.The bottom line: If the 2018 decision is reversed and Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, Iowa's Republican-dominated Legislature could more easily pass abortion restrictions in the state.
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

