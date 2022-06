DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow. “It is a critical decision because I’m of the mindset that we’ve got to operate as a team and that person is going to be my teammate and Iowa’s teammate every step of the way,” DeJear said last Friday during an appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

