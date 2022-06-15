ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Ask the Mayor — June 15, 2022 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb

Cover picture for the articleClear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb was our...

KIMT

Anhydrous release closing roads in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – An alert has been issued about an anhydrous release in Mitchell County. Authorities say the release will force the closure of Underwood Avenue from 330th Street to 350th Street and 340th Street from Timber Avenue to Valley Avenue until 7 am Saturday.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, four other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Government
KIMT

Emergency alert system changing in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Juneteenth celebration to be held in East Park Sunday

MASON CITY — Juneteenth is now a federal holiday in the United States with the holiday taking place this Monday. It’s been celebrated annually on June 19th in various parts of the United States since 1865 commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The group Mason City Voices of...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Clear Lake Beach Has Bacteria Toxin Levels

Officials tested the waters at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and in Ventura. They discovered that bacteria toxin levels were far too high coming from blue-green algae. this prompted them to post a Swimming Not Recommended advisory for the beach. Daniel Kendall with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

Why several Austin gas pumps are closed overnight

(ABC 6 News) - Austin residents may have been confused by a new sign at the Oakland Ave. Kwik Trip, stating that gas pumps will no longer be available to use after closing. Rest assured, overnight customers can still fill up their vehicles at the Kwik Trip on 14th Street, or near the highway.
AUSTIN, MN
kjan.com

Dad speaks as anniversary of disappearance of Evansdale girls approaches

(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
EVANSDALE, IA
KIMT

Female duo to be sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women accused of selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl in Cerro Gordo County have pleaded guilty. Alyssa Hudon, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Kiesha Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of heroin.
superhits1027.com

IEDA to consider financial assistance application for Valent BioSciences expansion in Osage

OSAGE — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors tomorrow will consider approving a financial assistance application for a Mitchell County manufacturer. Valent BioSciences LLC recently announced plans to expand its facility in Osage. The company that produces biological products from natural bacteria focused on agricultural applications...
OSAGE, IA
superhits1027.com

Mason City man jailed for burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on a first-degree burglary charge. Cerro Gordo County jail records show 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior was booked into the jail shortly after 5 o’clock this morning. Authorities say Thomas allegedly broke into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast and assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
MASON CITY, IA
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
KIMT

Iowa Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash with combine Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Sheriff's Deputy in Freemont County, which is in the southwest corner of Iowa, was killed in a crash with a combine on Tuesday afternoon. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson died in the crash that happened on Highway 275 near 260th St. 12:35 p.m.
IOWA STATE
more1049.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Kossuth County Crash

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA

