Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas from Samsung — up to $1,125 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra

By Patrick Farmer
 4 days ago

You only have a few more days, so if you're on the hunt for a last-minute Father's Day gift, this may be your final chance. Lucky for you, we've been tracking down the best deals so you can make Dad's day ultra special and save some cash at the same time. Samsung, for instance, is offering a variety of pretty impressive deals just in time for Father's Day, including hefty discounts on some of their most popular tech. You'll find our favorite Samsung Father's Day gift ideas below, plus some inspiration from a few other retailers. You can also check out the complete Samsung sale by peeping the link below:

The Samsung Father's Day sale includes instant savings on the Galaxy Tab S8 and a free $250 Samsung credit when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are also tons of S22 deals worth checking out, such as $125 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus. That doesn't even include the enhanced trade-in credit available when you send Samsung your old devices. Play your cards right and you could receive up to $1,125 in savings. Even without the max trade-in credit, however, the instant savings available here are absolutely worth checking out if you're shopping for a tech-savvy dad.

This sale is mostly focused on smartphones, TVs, and a few other appliances and electronics. If you think dad would prefer a stylish accessory, maybe you should check out Best Buy's Father's Day sale , where the giant retailer is discounting a bunch of their smartwatches and fitness trackers. We've also included a couple of Amazon gift ideas below for further inspiration.

Samsung deal of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3Kjg_0gBeoP1z00

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save $125 instantly, plus up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit

Pick up an S22 Ultra through the Samsung store and you'll receive $125 off instantly, no strings attached. Pair that with up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit and you could be getting one of the best Android phones around for as low as $74.99. This deal is available until June 20th. View Deal

Samsung Father's Day gift ideas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lQiI_0gBeoP1z00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Get $250 of instant Samsung credit

We called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 the "best foldable phone ever made", and now you can buy one for Father's Day and instantly receive a $250 credit that can be used on accessories in the Samsung store. Not only that, but Samsung is also offering up to $1,100 of enhanced trade-in credit if you're looking to ditch an old device. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPtoX_0gBeoP1z00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $70 instantly, plus a $200 Samsung credit

Until July 3rd, if you buy the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung will hook you up with instant savings of $70, plus a $200 credit that can be used on accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store. Up to $600 of enhanced trade-in credit is also up for grabs while the tablet deal is live, so act fast. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379VGD_0gBeoP1z00

Samsung Galaxy Buds: Get $40 off any Galaxy Buds

Just in time for Father's Day, Samsung is slashing $40 off the price of their Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live, and Buds 2 wireless earbuds. That's over 25% off all three products, and a straight discount — no trade-in necessary. The deal on wireless earbuds will expire on June 26th. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8e2R_0gBeoP1z00

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: Save $500 instantly

If Dad's an avid gamer and you have some cash to spare, you'll officially win Father's Day if you pick up one of these curved DQHD gaming monitors. Samsung is currently slashing $500 off the retail price, bringing the cost of the G9 down to $1,799.99. View Deal

More Father's Day gift ideas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTRAu_0gBeoP1z00

Echo Show 5: $84.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is also discounting a bunch of their tech for Father's Day, including the Echo Show 5 for over 40% off. This Amazon smart speaker boasts a compact design with a 2MP camera and stylish color options like Deep Sea Blue. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVral_0gBeoP1z00

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $329 at Amazon

If your dad's an audiophile, he's sure to appreciate these wireless headphones from the iconic manufacturer Bose. These headphones come complete with eleven levels of noise cancellation, up to 20 hours of battery life, and they're currently $70 off at Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6ADc_0gBeoP1z00

ASUS CM3200 12" 2-in-1 Chromebook: $350 $299 at Walmart

Chromebooks are simple, lightweight devices that can handle just about any task you throw at them. They're also relatively inexpensive, and they could make a great gift for any tech-savvy dad. This ASUS Chromebook can be instantly converted into a tablet and is currently $50 off at Walmart. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5aBC_0gBeoP1z00

RCA 50" Roku Smart TV: $399.98 $198 at Walmart

For less than $200, you can take your home theater to the next level with a smart TV that boasts a generous 4K-compatible UHD display and thousands of live channels thanks to Roku. Right now, this 50-inch TV is over half off if you shop at Walmart. View Deal

The deals don't have to stop once Father's Day is over. If you're still on the hunt for great tech deals after June 19th wraps up, take a look at our guides to the best Chromebook deals and best Google Pixel 6 deals to see what other opportunities are waiting.

