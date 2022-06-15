Public Notices from Thursday June 2, 2022 Chanhassen Villager

Charles R. Hoyt, age 78, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, June 10, 2022. Charles was born on November 8, 1943 to Charles R. Hoyt Sr. and Minnesota (Comstock) Hoyt in St. Paul. Charles grew up in Lake City and graduated from Judson Private School in Scottsdale, AZ. He then attended Minneapolis Business School. However, due to his love of the outdoors and animals, he moved back to his hometown of Lake City to farm. In 1968 he married Nancy Peterson. Together they farmed in Gilford Township for 25 years. In 1990 they moved off the farm and resided in Lake City, until 2005 when they moved to Prior Lake to be closer to their grandchildren. Charles enjoyed boating on Lake Pepin, watching and attending sporting events and being a grandfather.

