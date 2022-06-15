ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Public Notices from Thursday June 2, 2022 Chanhassen Villager

By SWFusionTeam
 3 days ago

Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the...

Public Notices from the June 9, 2022 Chaska Herald

Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 9, 2022 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
CHASKA, MN
Remember When: June 18, 2022

Dale L. Halver arrived in our city Monday and will practice as a Veterinarian. Dr. Halver recently graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine at the Iowa State College, Ames, Ia. The field seems to be open here for a good Veterinarian and Dr. Halver should fit in very nicely.
SHAKOPEE, MN
What happened on this date in local history?

June 16, 1864: Thursday evening last the Ariel brought to our levee three families of Prussians. From the amount of goods they brought with them we should say they were well-to-do people. The next morning their goods were loaded on teams and all betook themselves to the town of Liberty, where they intend to secure homes. This is the first batch of foreign emigration of the season.
CHASKA, MN
Lisa Anderson files to run for Carver County Board seat

Lisa Anderson has filed to run for Carver County commissioner in District 1. Anderson currently serves as Eastern Carver County School Board chair. She began her tenure on the board in 2009, and also serves on the Southwest Metro Intermediate District Board, the Association of Metropolitan School Districts Board, and the Minnesota School Board Association Board.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Gravel pit proposal dropped in San Francisco Township

The man who planned to develop a large gravel pit operation in San Francisco Township has withdrawn his interim use permit application "for a host of reasons.". Ron Olson, owner of Ron Olson Construction, of Cologne, was proposing to establish sand and gravel mining operation in the township, according to township records.
COLOGNE, MN
Library: Take a walk through a story

Why just read a story with your kids when you can walk through one?. Visit the Chanhassen Library every Thursday this summer through Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a StoryWalk. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path!. EVENTS FOR ADULTS. Preparing for...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Southwest metro highlights local breweries with 'brewery trail'

Ten breweries in the southwest metro area have partnered with Visit Shakopee to debut the "South of the River Brewery Trail," highlighting the variety of local breweries in and near Scott County. The brewery trail is featured in the "South of the River" passport booklet. The booklet provides...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Shakopee police calls, June 6-13

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 6-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 11: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
New funding is good news for historic Andrew Peterson farmstead

The Carver County Historical Society (CCHS) recently took a big step toward restoration of the historic Andrew Peterson Farm near Waconia. The Jeffris Family Foundation offered to donate $250,000 for restoration of the Peterson farmhouse if CCHS could raise $500,000 by the end of June. The society hit the goal a month early, according to CCHS Executive Director Wendy Petersen Biorn.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Savage's Dan Patch Days returns June 23-25

Savage's largest annual festival, Dan Patch Days, is back from June 23 to 25 at Savage Community Park. Savage residents had celebrated Dan Patch Days for decades, until COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and 2021. In the wake of last year's cancellation, organizers set their sights on a strong return in 2022.
SAVAGE, MN
Carver County Sheriff's deputies respond to

Carver County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 9:29 a.m. deputies responded to a Kerber Boulevard address in Chanhassen for an assault report. A 13-year-old Chaska girl was arrested for threats of violence/harassment. June 7. At 10:09 a.m....
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Chaska class of 2022 told to 'seize the day'

The 380 students of Chaska High School class of 2022 took to the stage and received their diplomas during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Teacher speaker Kate Kramer left the graduates with "carpe diem" as one of her final pieces of advice, meaning "seize the day."
Paid letter: Putting interests of public schools first

Providing a great education for our children is something every parent strives for. I know; we raised four wonderful children who all went to the Eastern Carver County Schools. Our public schools provide an outstanding education for our children regardless of their needs and abilities. They do this despite the...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Valley Community Band to play June 24 in Chaska

The 60-member Minnesota Valley Community Band will perform Friday, June 24, at the City Square Park gazebo in Chaska. Featured numbers include selections from "West Side Story," "The Imperial March," "Yoda's Theme," "Star Wars" main theme and "Entry March of the Boyars." Traditional patriotic favorites such as "America the...
CHASKA, MN
Firecracker Run is the morning of July 4

The annual Firecracker Run is on the morning of the Fourth of July. The run passes through historic downtown Excelsior and along Lake Minnetonka as runners navigate the 1 mile, 5K or 10K route. The event includes rest stops live music and enthusiastic volunteers. The Firecracker Run kicks off a...
EXCELSIOR, MN
DNR: Zebra mussel discovered in Spring Lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report by an environmental group that claimed an adult zebra mussel had been found in Spring Lake, according to a news release from Scott County. Spring Lake is connected to Prior Lake, where zebra mussels were found in 2009. In its...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Lots of love for Chanhassen '22

The 420 students of the Chanhassen High School Class of 2022 graduated on Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. The ceremony began with students sharing greetings in various languages and ended with many sparkly graduation caps filling the air. Commencement speaker Jacob Ryan gave a speech on...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Obituary for Charles R. Hoyt

Charles R. Hoyt, age 78, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, June 10, 2022. Charles was born on November 8, 1943 to Charles R. Hoyt Sr. and Minnesota (Comstock) Hoyt in St. Paul. Charles grew up in Lake City and graduated from Judson Private School in Scottsdale, AZ. He then attended Minneapolis Business School. However, due to his love of the outdoors and animals, he moved back to his hometown of Lake City to farm. In 1968 he married Nancy Peterson. Together they farmed in Gilford Township for 25 years. In 1990 they moved off the farm and resided in Lake City, until 2005 when they moved to Prior Lake to be closer to their grandchildren. Charles enjoyed boating on Lake Pepin, watching and attending sporting events and being a grandfather.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Chaska police respond to thefts, burglaries

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 7:40 a.m. officers responded to the 110000 block of Fieldstone Circle for a domestic report. At 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a theft report. At...
CHASKA, MN
Obituary for Mary Jo McKenzie

Mary Jo McKenzie, age 84, of Shakopee, died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Emerald Crest in Shakopee. Mary Jo was born on October 25, 1937 in Glencoe, the daughter of Henry and Frances (Bednar) Zajicek. She married Allen R. McKenzie on May 28, 1960 in Glencoe. Mary Jo worked as a teller for Wells Fargo Bank before retiring.
SHAKOPEE, MN

Comments / 0

