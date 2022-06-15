ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Enovis™, Formerly Branded DJO®, Introduces Arsenal Ankle Plating System™

By Chris J. Stewart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DJO® is now part of the Enovis™ family.* Enovis Corporation, an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, announced today the launch of the Arsenal Ankle Plating System™. This system consists of 37 anatomically designed plates throughout nine plate families, offering a plating solution for any ankle...

